Here Are The Charges You Pay To Get A Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card

Obtaining/possessing more than one PAN is against the law.

Permanent Account Number or PAN, a ten-digit alphanumeric identifier, is issued by Income Tax Department. Any person, who intends to enter into economic or financial transactions where quoting PAN is mandatory, must have a PAN card. All existing assessees or taxpayers can also apply for PAN. Even individuals not required to file income tax returns can apply for a PAN card on a voluntarily basis. For submitting an online request for PAN card, applicants are required to pay charges to the tune of Rs 91-Rs 862 (plus applicable GST), according to National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) e-governance website - tin-nsdl.com.

Here are the fees applicable when physical PAN card is required:

While submitting PAN card application form, applicant is required to indicate whether physical PAN card is required. If applicant opts for physical PAN Card, then physical PAN card is printed and dispatched at communication address. The e-PAN card in PDF format is dispatched at e-mail ID mentioned in PAN application form, if the same is provided. Fees applicable are as follows:-

Sr. No. Particulars Fees (exclusive of applicable taxes) Fees (inclusive of applicable taxes) PAN applications submitted at TIN Facilitation Centres / PAN Centres 1 Dispatch of physical PAN Card in India (Communication address is Indian address) Rs 91 Rs 107 2 Dispatch of physical PAN Card outside India (where foreign address is provided as address for communication) Rs 862 Rs 1017 PAN applications submitted Online using physical mode (i.e. Physical documents forwarded to NSDL e-Gov.) 1 Dispatch of physical PAN Card in India (Communication address is Indian address) Rs 91 Rs 107 2 Dispatch of physical PAN Card outside India (where foreign address is provided as address for communication) Rs 862 Rs 1,017 PAN applications submitted Online through paperless modes (e-KYC & e-Sign / e-Sign scanned based / DSC scanned based): 1 Dispatch of physical PAN Card in India (Communication address is Indian address) Rs 86 Rs 101 2 Dispatch of physical PAN Card outside India (where foreign address is provided as address for communication) Rs 857 Rs 1011

(According to tin-nsdl.com)

Here are the fees applicable when physical PAN card is not required

In cases where physical PAN card is not required, email ID is mandatory and e-PAN Card is sent to the PAN applicant at the email ID. Physical PAN card is not dispatched in such cases. Fees applicable are as follows:-

Sr. No. Particulars Fees (exclusive of applicable taxes) Fees (inclusive of applicable taxes) PAN applications submitted at TIN Facilitation Centres / PAN Centres 1 e-PAN Card will be dispatched at the email ID mentioned in the PAN application form Rs 61 Rs 72 PAN applications submitted Online using physical mode (i.e. Physical documents forwarded to NSDL e-Gov.) 1 e-PAN Card will be dispatched at the email ID mentioned in the PAN application form Rs 61 Rs 72 PAN applications submitted Online through paperless modes (e-KYC & e-Sign / e-Sign scanned based / DSC scanned based): 1 e-PAN Card will be dispatched at the email ID mentioned in the PAN application form Rs 56 Rs 66

(According to tin-nsdl.com)

Obtaining/possessing more than one PAN is against the law and may attract a penalty up to Rs10,000. It is advisable not to obtain/possess more than one PAN.



