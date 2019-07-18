Want To Apply For A PAN Card? Learn Who Can Use Forms 49A, 49AA For An Application

Need to apply for a PAN or Permanent Account Number? A PAN card application can be made using either the form 49A or the form 49AA. While the PAN application form 49A is meant to be filed by Indian citizens, the PAN application form 49AA is meant for foreign citizens, according to Income Tax Department's website - incometaxindia.gov.in. An application to obtain a PAN card can be made in online or offline modes. For submitting a request online, the applicant can use the portals of either National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited (UTIITSL).

Here's all you need to know about PAN card applications:

PAN card application fee

A PAN applicant is required to pay a fee of Rs 93 (excluding GST). In case, the PAN card is to be dispatched outside the country, a processing fee of Rs 864 (excluding GST) is applicable, according to the Income Tax Department website. This application processing fee comprises an application fee of Rs 93 and a dispatch charge of Rs 771.

Is it compulsory for a PAN card holder to file an income tax return (ITR)?

A PAN holder need not file an income tax return (ITR) unless he or she is liable to file one under Section 139 of the Income Tax Act.

In other words, having a PAN does not mean it is mandatory for him/her to file and a return of income.

