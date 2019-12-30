All You Need To Know About Linking PAN With Aadhaar Ahead Of Last Date

PAN-Aadhaar: In order to link PAN with Aadhaar the assessee is required to log in to the e-filing portal.

Aadhaar-PAN Link Deadline: December 31 is the last date to link Permanent Account Number or PAN with Aadhaar issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The Income Tax department had in September extended deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar, marking the seventh extension in the due date for the public to link the two identification numbers. PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number issued the Income Tax department. Income Tax department has said that if the PAN is not linked with Aadhaar by the due date, the PAN will become inoperative.

Here is how to link PAN with Aadhaar online:

In order to link a PAN with Aadhaar online, the Income Tax assessee is required to log in to the e-filing portal, according to the Income Tax Department. After login, the user can select the "link Aadhaar" option under "profile settings".

Aadhaar-PAN Linking: Through SMS Service:

The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking of Aadhaar with PAN online.

In order to access this service, the user is required to send an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 in the following format, according to the Income Tax Department:

UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>

Name on Aadhaar and PAN must be identical.

Both the facilities allow the user to link the Aadhaar with PAN if the name given in both the identification documents is identical, according to the Income Tax Department's website, incometaxindia.gov.in.