Want To Apply For A PAN Card? Here Are The Charges That You Have To Pay

Online applications to obtain a Permanent Account Number (PAN) can be made through the websites of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL). Quoting of PAN is mandatory for carrying out a number of tasks, such as making a payment above Rs 50,000 in cash at a hotel and sale/purchase of a motor vehicle other than two-wheeler. Depository NSDL charges a fee of Rs 56-Rs 862 (excluding taxes) for every PAN card application made online, according to its e-governance website, tin-nsdl.com. PAN or Permanent Account Number is a ten-digit alphanumeric identification number issued by the Income Tax Department. (Also read: Aadhaar-PAN Linking: How To Link PAN With Aadhaar Online)

Here's all you need to know about the charges levied by NSDL for Permanent Account Number (PAN) applications submitted online:

The fee varies based on whether the applicant requires a physical PAN card. For example, NSDL charges a fee of Rs 56-61 for every online application wherein a resident applicant only wants to be allotted a PAN and not be issued a PAN card. An electronic- or e-PAN card is sent in a PDF format on the email address provided by the applicant, and a physical PAN card is printed and dispatched to the mailing address.

When a PAN card is required in physical form

Charges for PAN applications submitted online in physical mode (physical documents forwarded to the NSDL e-governance website)

Type of application Fee Without taxes With taxes Dispatch of physical PAN Card in India (Communication address is Indian address) 91 107 Dispatch of physical PAN Card outside India (where foreign address is provided as address for communication) 862 1,017 (Source: tin-nsdl.com)

PAN applications submitted online in paperless mode (e-KYC)

Type of application Fee Without taxes With taxes Dispatch of physical PAN Card in India (Communication address is Indian address) 86 101 Dispatch of physical PAN Card outside India (where foreign address is provided as address for communication) 857 1,011 (Source: tin-nsdl.com)

When a PAN card is not required in physical form

Charges for PAN applications submitted online in physical mode

Type of application Fee Without taxes With taxes e-PAN Card will be dispatched at the email ID mentioned in the PAN application form 61 72 (Source: tin-nsdl.com)

PAN applications submitted online in paperless mode

Type of application Fee Without taxes With taxes e-PAN Card will be dispatched at the email ID mentioned in the PAN application form 56 66 (Source: tin-nsdl.com)

Obtaining or possessing more than one PAN card is against the law and attracts a penalty up to Rs 10,000.

