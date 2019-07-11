10 Key Things To Know About Changes In PAN, Aadhaar Rules

PAN-Aadhaar news: The government has proposed interchangeability of Aadhaar with PAN in Budget 2019

The government has announced a slew of changes in rules relating to Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar. From allowing quoting of Aadhaar by assessees in place of PAN for filing income tax returns to grant of Aadhaar to non-resident Indians (NRIs) without a waiting period, some of the recent changes in Aadhaar and PAN were announced in the Union Budget for 2019-20, presented in Parliament last week. Here's a lowdown of some of the noteworthy changes in Aadhaar and PAN rules in the recent past.