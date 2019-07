Aadhaar-PAN Linking: How To Link PAN With Aadhaar Online

Aadhaar-PAN linking: The taxman has set a due date of September 30 for assessees to link the two numbers

An Aadhaar number - also known as Unique Identity Number or UID - can be linked with a PAN or Permanent Account Number online. The Income Tax Department provides two services for assessees to assist them in the process of linking the two identification numbers. These are: an SMS-based facility, and through its e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in). In its Budget 2019, the government has introduced interchangeability of Aadhaar with PAN under the income tax rules. The Income Tax Department had earlier set September 30 as the due date for assessees to link their Aadhaar with PAN "unless specifically exempted". (Also read: Aadhaar, PAN steps to expand tax base, say experts)

Here's how to link the Aadhaar number with PAN card online (through SMS and through income tax e-filing portal):

Link Aadhaar with PAN through income tax e-filing portal

In order to link a PAN with Aadhaar online, the assessee is required to log in to the é-filing portal, according to the Income Tax Department.

(Also read: How to verify income tax return online using Aadhaar)

After login, the user can select the "link Aadhaar" option under "profile settings".

Link Aadhaar with PAN through SMS service

The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking of Aadhaar with PAN online.

(Also read: 10 things to know about updating Aadhaar card details)

In order to access this service, the user is required to send an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 in the following format, according to the Income Tax Department:

UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>

For example:

UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q

(Also read: Taxman to "suo motu" allot PAN to those only furnishing Aadhaar, says official)

Name on Aadhaar and PAN must be identical

(Also read: You can quote Aadhaar instead of PAN for these tasks)

Both the facilities allow the user to link the Aadhaar with PAN if the name given in both the identification documents is identical, according to the I-T department's website, incometaxindia.gov.in.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.