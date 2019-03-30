Deadline To Link PAN Card With Aadhaar Ends Tomorrow: 5 Things To Know

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric identification number issued by the Income Tax Department.

Have you linked your PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar card? If not, you just have two days left to do so. The Income Tax (IT) Department has made it mandatory for taxpayers to link their PAN with Aadhaar card in order to file Income Tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2019-20. Linking of Aadhaar and PAN has to be completed by March 31, according to the taxman's website - incometaxindia.gov.in. The IT Department has listed four ways to link Aadhaar card with PAN card.

Here are 5 things to know:

1. While Aadhaar number is a 12-digit personal identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric identification number issued by the Income Tax Department.

2. Aadhaar number can be linked with a PAN online through the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in) by visiting the 'Aadhaar link'.

3. IT Department has also mentioned about an SMS facility for linking the two. The user is required to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format: UIDPAN<space><12-digit Aadhaar><space><10-digit PAN>.

4. An individual can also submit a request to link Aadhaar number with PAN while filing the income tax return (ITR) online (e-filing). The link of e-filing is available on the websites of NSDL - tin-nsdl.com and UTIITSL - utiitsl.com, as well as the income tax e-filing portal.

5. A request to link Aadhaar number with PAN can also be registered in the application to obtain a PAN card or apply for any changes in one's information on the PAN card, according to the Income Tax Department website

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.