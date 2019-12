Oyo said it has bought back shares in Japanese apartment rental company Oyo Life

Oyo, which is also backed by SoftBank Group Corp, said it has bought back the shares in Japanese apartment rental company Oyo Life held by internet firm Yahoo Japan, now known as Z Holdings, for an undisclosed amount.