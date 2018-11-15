OYO Hotels Appoints Former IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh As CEO-South Asia

Aditya Ghosh ended his 10-year-long stint at IndiGo with effect from July 31 this year.

Hospitality firm OYO Hotels on Thursday announced the appointment of Aditya Ghosh as chief executive officer for India and South Asia. His appointment will take effect from December 1, the company said in its statement. OYO Hotels said Mr Ghosh would oversee its business in South Asia, which at present comprises India and Nepal. He will report to Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes. Mr Ghosh had earlier this year stepped down as president and wholetime director at InterGlobe Aviation, the owner and operator of airline IndiGo.

"With Aditya taking on this mantle for one of our home markets, India and the broader South Asia region, we are confident that he will be able to help OYO Hotels set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry, and nurture a high performing workforce," said Mr Agarwal.

"As we grow our business, we feel it is essential to continue to invest in building one of the most influential leadership teams and bringing in professionals with an entrepreneurial mindset and from diverse backgrounds, that can help lead the next wave of growth at OYO Hotels."

Today, we welcome Aditya Ghosh (@iamadityaghosh) as the Chief Executive Officer for OYO Hotels, India and South Asia to lead the next wave of growth at OYO. Here's to the newest #OYOpreneur joining OYO's mission of creating beautiful living spaces! pic.twitter.com/VN484uPTsu OYO (@oyorooms) November 15, 2018

On his appointment, Mr Ghosh said, "I'm thrilled to join OYO's mission of creating quality living spaces, and partner with Ritesh in shaping the company's future in South Asia - a critical growth market for the company."

Mr Ghosh ended his 10-year-long stint at IndiGo in April this year.

OYO has presence in more than 500 cities across India, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, the UAE and the United Kingdom.