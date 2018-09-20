Over 1,100 Government Job Opportunities; Details Here

Staff Selection Commission has advertised 130 categories in central government departments.

There are over 1,100 government job openings across various departments, the centre said on Thursday. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has advertised 130 categories across various grades in central government departments. "Staff Selection Commission, Government of India has advertised 130 categories of various Group B (Non -Gazetted)/Group "C" posts having 1136 vacancies in different Departments/Organizations. Recruitment for these vacancies falls under different Regional Offices of SSC," the statement said.

Here are five things to know about the latest openings for central government jobs:

1. The northern region of SSC has 299 vacancies of 36 categories of posts.

2. Applicants can apply for multiple posts in multiple regions.

3. The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of a written exam to be conducted as a computer-based exam.

4. The last date of online application is September 30, 2018.

5. Detailed advertisement/notice having all details of posts/vacancies, eligibility conditions and procedure for application is available on the SSC (headquarters) website i.e. www.ssc.nic.in and SSC (northern region) website i.e, www.sscnr.net.in.

SSC, under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), acts as the government's recruitment agency for various ministries and departments. The Commission is entrusted with the task of making recruitment for all Group 'B' (non-gazetted) and Group 'C' (non-technical) posts in various ministries/ departments of the government of India and their attached and sub-ordinate offices except those posts exempted from the purview of Commission.

SSC, which also conducts examinations for these posts, comprises the chairman, two members and a secretary-cum-controller of examinations, along with a supporting staff.