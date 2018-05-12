Oriental Bank of Commerce Q4 Loss Widens To Rs 1,650 Crore Against a loss of Rs 1,650 crore this quarter, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) posted losses of Rs 1,218 crore in the year ago period

Highlights OBC's loss in Q4 of previous year stood at Rs 1,218 crore Indian banks have a massive bad loan problem amounting to Rs 9.5 trillion The March quarter loss of OBC stood at Rs 1,650 crore



At the time of announcing Q4 results, the bank on Saturday said in a statement, "The Government of India (GOI) has infused Rs 3,571 crores towards capital contribution for which the Bank has issued and allotted 28,65,97,110 equity shares on preferential basis on March 28, 2018 at an issued price of Rs 124.60 (including premium of Z 114.60)."



The bank further stated in a stock market filing, "The financial results have been arrived at after considering provisions on standard assets, restructured assets, non performing advances, non-performing investments, depreciation on investments, provision for exposure to entities with unhedged foreign currency exposure and



Mark to market loss



The state lender said, "RBI vide its circular dated April 2, 2018 has permitted banks an option to spread mark to market loss on AFS & HFT investment for quarters ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018, equally over the four quarters commencing with the quarter in which the loss is incurred. Accordingly, the Bank has charged depreciation of Z 194.75 crores related to quarters ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018 and spread MTM losses to tune of Z 188.89 Crore to the subsequent quarters of ensuing financial year."



