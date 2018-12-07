Iran Agrees To OPEC Oil Output Cut By 0.8 Million Barrels Per Day: Report

An OPEC output reduction also would provide support to Iran by increasing the price of oil.

Vienna: Iran gave OPEC the green light on Friday to reduce oil output by around 0.8 million barrels per day from 2019 after finding a compromise with rival Saudi Arabia over a possible exemption from the cuts, an OPEC source said.

Tehran has emerged as a key sticking point for a deal but sources said the difficulties were now in the past and OPEC was refocusing on talks with non-member producers led by Russia to reduce supplies and prop up oil prices.

"Yes, Iran agreed in principle," the source said.

OPEC will propose that non-member producers contribute an additional 0.4 million bpd to the cuts, the source said. "It will be stamped when the non-OPEC meeting is done."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was meeting in Vienna for a second day running, before discussions with its non-OPEC allies scheduled for 1400 GMT.

Saudi Arabia faces pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to help the global economy by refraining from cutting supplies.

