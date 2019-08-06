NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Ontario Teachers', AustralianSuper To Invest $2 Billion In India's Infrastructure Fund

Both Ontario Teachers' and AustralianSuper have each signed agreements for investments of up to $1 billion in the fund, NIIF said in a statement.

Market | | Updated: August 06, 2019 12:54 IST
India's sovereign wealth fund manager National Investment & Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) said on Tuesday Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Australia's biggest retirement fund AustralianSuper planned to invest a total of $2 billion in its Master Fund.

Both Ontario Teachers' and AustralianSuper have each signed agreements for investments of up to $1 billion in the fund, NIIF said in a statement.



