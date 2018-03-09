State Bank Of India (SBI) Internet Banking: 5 Key Things To Know

Here are 5 things to know about SBI internet banking:
1) Your SBI branch will provide you a pre-printed kit (PPK) containing username and password for first login.
2) Logon to www.onlinesbi.com using this username and password. At the first login, you will need to go through a simple initialization process. SBI's net banking assistant will guide you step by step through this process on the site.
3) If you need to register for OnlineSBI, you can download the registration forms on OnlineSBI site, fill and submit them at your branch. Your registration formalities are complete after your details are verified and authenticated by your SBI branch.
5) Passwords can be changed any time and any number of times. In fact SBI recommends that you should change your password periodically to secure access to your account information.