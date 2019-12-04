Online Glitch At HDFC Bank Hits Business For Third Day

The error has prevented some account holders from making loan and salary payments.

A prolonged glitch at HDFC Bank Ltd., well known lender for its digital services, could erode trust and hurt business as clients struggle to perform basic transactions.

An unknown number of the Mumbai-based lender's 49 million customers have been locked out of its online banking platform for the past three days, prompting dozens to vent their anger on social media.

An HDFC Bank spokesman declined to comment on the reason for the outage or say when it would be fixed, beyond what the company was telling customers on Twitter.

Hi Rajeev, we apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock. While some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking App, a few may still be facing intermittent (1/2)

The error has prevented some account holders from making loan and salary payments, according to complaints on the bank's Twitter handle. Almost 90 per cent of the lender's transactions are digital.

"HDFC Bank management should address these glitches in minutes rather than hours as banking is now technology-dependent and a huge client base gets impacted," said Kranthi Bathini, an analyst at Wealthmills Securities.

HDFC Bank, which was awarded the best digital bank in India in 2019 by Asiamoney, says in its most recent annual report that building digital capabilities is a priority for the lender, which is one of the nation's largest facilitators of cashless payments.

It's not the first time the private-sector bank has faced such an issue. When it launched a renewed version of its mobile banking application a year ago, customers struggled to log in, according to BloombergQuint. That forced the bank to withdraw the new app and restore the old version.