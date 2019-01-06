NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Your Money

Instant Money Transfer: Charges Levied By Top Lenders For NEFT Transaction

In NEFT, fund transactions are executed in half-hourly batches. At present, most banks in the country support NEFT payments.

Your Money | | Updated: January 06, 2019 19:09 IST
Leading lenders in the country charge a certain amount per NEFT transaction.


National Electronic Funds Transfer or NEFT is a nation-wide payment system that enables electronic transfer of fund. Under the NEFT scheme, individuals, firms and corporates can electronically transfer funds from any bank branch to any individual, firm or corporate having an account with any other bank branch in the country participating in the scheme, noted Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its website- rbi.org.in. In NEFT, fund transactions are executed in half-hourly batches. At present, most banks in the country support NEFT payments.

Leading lenders in the country such as state-run SBI (State Bank of India) and private sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank charge a certain amount per NEFT transaction, depending on the mode of transaction - whether it is through online/mobile banking or through a bank branch - and amount of money.

(Also read: Charges Levied By Banks For Immediate Payment Service)

Here's a comparison of NEFT charges levied by SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI):

SBI charges different fee from its customers for making NEFT transactions, depending upon whether the transaction is made through online/mobile banking or by way of visiting a bank branch. Here are the NEFT charges levied by SBI as mentioned on bank's website- sbi.co.in:

ItemTransaction SlabCharges (exclusive of Goods and Service Tax)Internet banking charges (exclusive of Goods and Service Tax)
NEFTUpto Rs 10,000Rs 2.50Rs 1
 Upto Rs1 lakhRs 5.00Rs 2
 Above Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakhRs 15.00Rs 3
 Above Rs 2 lakhRs 25.00Rs 5

 

HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank currently charges no fee for NEFT transactions made online while the lender charges a fee for NEFT transfers done through a bank branch. Here are the NEFT charges levied by HDFC Bank as mentioned on bank's website- hdfcbank.com:

ItemTransaction SlabTransaction charges for NEFT from HDFC Bank branches
NEFTUpto Rs 10,000Rs 2.50 + Applicable GST
Above Rs 10,000 and upto Rs 1 lakhRs 5 + Applicable GST
Above Rs 1 lakh and upto Rs 2 lakhRs 15 + Applicable GST
Above Rs 2 lakhRs 25 + Applicable GST

 

ICICI Bank

Here are the NEFT charges levied by ICICI Bank as mentioned on bank's website- icicibank.com:

Transaction slabTransaction Charges for NEFT
Amount upto Rs 10,000Rs 2.50 + Applicable GST
Amount above Rs 10,000 and upto Rs 1 lakhRs 5 + Applicable GST
Amount above Rs 1 lakh and upto Rs 2 lakhRs 15 + Applicable GST
"Amount above Rs 2 lakh and upto Rs 5 lakh (Incl. Rs 2 lakh for RTGS)"Rs 25 + Applicable GST
Amount above Rs 5 lakh and upto Rs 10 lakhRs 25 + Applicable GST

Most banks in the country also offer the facility of Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) service for transfer of funds.

