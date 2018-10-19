Rising Onion Prices Make Delhiites Shed Tears

Arrival of kharif crop of onions is not yet in full swing, said an official.

Wholesale and retail onion rates in New Delhi have hit the roof in the last 10 days because of low supply from other states. Wholesale onion prices have surged up to Rs 23 per kg, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Retail prices of onions followed suit. Depending on the quality and locality, onions can be bought in the range of Rs 30-40 per kg. "There has been Rs 7-10 per kilo increase in wholesale rates of onion in the last ten days," Onion and Potato Merchants Association (Azadpur mandi) General Secretary Rajendra Sharma was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

Farmers have not started harvesting because of the ongoing festive season break, he said. Thus, the arrival of kharif crop of onions is not yet in full swing. The price gap between old and new crop of onions has also reduced.

Meanwhile at Lasalgoan in Nasik district of Maharasthra, Asia's largest wholesale market for onions, prices skyrocketed to Rs 21-22 per kg on reports of a possible drop in the kharif output of the bulb crop because of heat wave in the state, reported PTI. The prices were ruling at Rs 15 per kg in the year-ago period at the Lasalgoan market, according to official data.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab and Rajashan are the major onion-producing states. (With PTI inputs)