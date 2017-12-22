Government Further Extends Ban On Onion Stockholding

The government today said it has decided to extend by three months till March 2018 the ban on traders to keep onion stocks beyond the prescribed limit in order to check hoarding and keep prices under control."To check the hoarding of onion, the date of stock limit of onion has been extended from 31st December 2017 till 31st March 2018," Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted.Onion prices are ruling at Rs 55 per kg in the national capital on tight supplies.The validity of the order that empowers states to impose stock limits on traders for holding onion and ban hoarding beyond the fixed threshold expires on December 31.The stock limit has been extended as onion prices in both wholesale and retail markets are high in view of tight supply situation.The agriculture ministry has projected 5.8 per cent fall in onion output at 197.13 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 crop year (July-June), as against actual output of 209.31 lakh tonnes last year.