ONGC To Reconsider Centre's Demand To List Overseas Unit

ONGC Videsh in the last fiscal year produced oil equivalent to 26.2 per cent of the country's local output.

Corporates | | Updated: January 02, 2019 18:35 IST
ONGC Videsh has stakes in 41 oil and gas assets in 20 countries


New Delhi: 

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) will reconsider the government's demand that it list ONGC Videsh Ltd, its overseas exploration subsidiary, Shashi Shanker, chairman and managing director of the company, said on Wednesday.

The company has some reservations about the listing of ONGC Videsh and has conveyed this to the government, Mr Shanker told reporters at an event in New Delhi.

The government had in August asked the country's biggest state-owned oil company to list its subsidiary as part of a drive to sell state-assets to raise funds.

ONGC Videsh has stakes in 41 oil and gas assets in 20 countries and in the last fiscal year produced oil equivalent to 26.2 per cent of the country's local output.

The company, fully-owned by ONGC, produced 11 per cent more oil at 9.35 million tonnes in the last fiscal year while its gas output rose by about 10 per cent to 4.81 billion cubic metres.

