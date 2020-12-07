ONGC Surges 5% After Its Overseas Arm Strikes Oil In Colombia

ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) struck oil at its onshore block in Colombia.

Shares of the state-run oil exploration company - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) - rose as much as 4.61 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 94 on the BSE after the company on Friday informed stock exchanges that its overseas arm ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) struck oil at its onshore block in Colombia. "The National Oil Company of India has made a significant strike of oil in its onshore block CPO-5, Colombia, in Llanos Basin. OVL is operator in the block with 70 per cent stake along with its partner Geopark (30 per cent stake) an independent oil and gas company focussed in Latin America," ONGC said in a press release.

CPO-5 is a large onland block and offers multi-play exploratory and appraisal opportunities. The company now plans to drill more wells to explore the other plays in the block in immediate future. OVL is also undertaking additional 3D Seismic data to map more drillable prospects in the other sectors of the block, ONGC said.

"The well "Indico-2" lies approximately 0.9 km northwest of the well Indico-1 in subsurface and was dug on September 21, 2020. The target depth of 10,925 feet was reached on October 20, 2020. The well, during initial testing, produced oil of 35.2 degrees with commercial quantity at 6,300 barrels of oil per day (BOPD)," ONGC added.

OVL has a significant presence in Colombian Oil & Gas sector and holds Participating Interest in 7 exploratory blocks in addition to 2 producing blocks with 50 per cent stake in JV Company, Mansarovar Energy Colombia Ltd (MECL).

As of 11:49 am, ONGC was trading 2.28 per cent higher at Rs 91.90, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.23 per cent.