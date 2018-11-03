NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
ONGC Posts Profit Of Rs 8,265 Crore In September Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Income from operations rose by 47.5 per cent to Rs 27,989 crore, ONGC said.

Earnings | | Updated: November 03, 2018 18:37 IST
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 6,861 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

NEW DELHI: 

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation posted a 61 per cent jump in second-quarter profit on Saturday, with higher crude oil prices helping it to beat forecasts. ONGC's net profit stood at Rs 8,265 crore ($1.14 billion) in the quarter ended September 30, compared with Rs 5,130 crore a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 6,861 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = Rs 72.43)

