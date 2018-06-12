One In Four Indians Ready To Take Pay Cut For Shorter Commute: Survey Only 45% of Indians are happy with their commute, the lowest among 11 countries surveyed.

Share EMAIL PRINT The survey also showed that 37% Indians have made new friends on their commute. New Delhi: About 25 per cent workers in India are are willing to take a pay cut for a shorter commute to work, said a LinkedIn survey on Tuesday. Almost 50 per cent of Indians are not happy with their commute, reported news agency IANS. "The daily commute is a pain-point for most professionals in India. In fact, we found that commute time has increased for a significant number of professionals in India in the last year," said Deepa Sapatnekar, head of communications for India, LinkedIn.



Here are the top findings of LinkedIn's survey:



1. The survey by the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform showed that the commute time increased for 48 per cent Indians last year -- the highest among other countries surveyed.



2. Only 45 per cent of Indians are happy with their commute, the lowest among 11 countries surveyed.



3. However, 42 per cent respondents from India claimed that they would be willing to consider a longer commute if it meant an increase of more than 20 per cent in their income.



4. About one in three people in the country would opt for a longer commute, if the company provided transportation or if a promotion or title increase was involved.



5. The survey also revealed that 50 per cent Indians listen to music to kill time during the commute and nearly 21 per cent Indians work or catch up on email, while 23 per cent call their friends or family. The survey also showed that 37 per cent Indians have made new friends on their commute.



(With IANS Inputs)



