One In Four Indians Ready To Take Pay Cut For Shorter Commute: Survey

Here are the top findings of LinkedIn's survey:
1. The survey by the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform showed that the commute time increased for 48 per cent Indians last year -- the highest among other countries surveyed.
2. Only 45 per cent of Indians are happy with their commute, the lowest among 11 countries surveyed.
3. However, 42 per cent respondents from India claimed that they would be willing to consider a longer commute if it meant an increase of more than 20 per cent in their income.
4. About one in three people in the country would opt for a longer commute, if the company provided transportation or if a promotion or title increase was involved.
5. The survey also revealed that 50 per cent Indians listen to music to kill time during the commute and nearly 21 per cent Indians work or catch up on email, while 23 per cent call their friends or family. The survey also showed that 37 per cent Indians have made new friends on their commute.
(With IANS Inputs)