Ola, Uber Drivers Might Go On Strike From Monday As Drivers Resent Low Payments

Naik further alleged that these taxi-hailing companies, Ola and Uber, are giving first priority to company-owned-cars instead of driver-owned vehicles. The practice has caused a slump in their business. While taxi-hailing companies offered loan-guarantee letters to drivers through the Mudra scheme and that too without any verification, they are defaulting on repayment now as their costs are not covered, he claimed.
In Mumbai alone there are over 45,000 cabs on these aggregators but due to the slump in business there has been a fall of 20% in the number of cabs running on these platforms in the city. "If our demands are not met, we will go on an indefinite strike," he said, adding the drivers had approached MNS leader Raj Thackeray to intervene in the matter.
Other unions of Ola and Uber are also in support of the strike, Naik said.
"The transport department should take strict action as these taxi-hailing companies are violating permit conditions, and also encroaching on the taxi-rickshaw business. It is good they are going on strike," Al Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen's Union said.
