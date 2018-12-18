NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Ola To Invest $100 Million In Scooter Sharing Start-Up Vogo

Vogo, which provides services in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, will use the money to expand its fleet by 1,00,000 scooters.

Corporates | | Updated: December 18, 2018 13:21 IST
Vogo's fleet of two-wheelers will be added to the Ola app to broaden the range of vehicles Ola offers.


NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing firm Ola will invest $100 million in Vogo, a domestic scooter sharing start-up, and add the company's fleet of two-wheelers to the Ola app to broaden the range of vehicles it offers, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Vogo, which provides services in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, will use the money to expand its fleet by 1,00,000 scooters. It did not disclose how many scooters it currently has but said that more than 1,00,000 users have commuted for over 20 million kilometres using its two-wheelers.

"Our investment in Vogo will help build a smart multi-modal network for first-last mile connectivity in the country," Ola co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said in the statement.

