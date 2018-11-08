How To Avail 250 Rupee Discount On Ola Ride Through BHIM SBI Pay

The discount offer on Ola rides is available in select cities including Mumbai, according to SBI

SBI or State Bank of India has announced a discount of up to Rs 250 on booking of an Ola cab ride in a limited-period scheme. The offer, SBI said on microblogging website Twitter, is valid till December 15, 2018. In order to avail the discount, the user is required to book a trip with ride-hailing company Ola's mobile app and make the payment using UPI- or Unified Payments Interface-based payments system BHIM SBI Pay. The discount offer is available in select cities, including Mumbai and Pune, according to SBI.

Light up your Diwali with 3 new discounts on your BHIM SBI Pay app! Book your 1st ride with OLA and pay through the app to avail the discounts! Download now: Android - https://t.co/1ho06LUlvB

iOS - https://t.co/dSCH04i5Bj#SBI#BHIMSBIPay#Ola#RideWithOla#Discounts#Firstpic.twitter.com/kdRZD1dJCl State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 6, 2018

Types of discounts available under the scheme

The user can avail a discount of Rs 50 each on first three Ola rides. This offer is applicable to the Micro, Mini and Prime series of cabs, according to SBI. The user can avail this offer by using coupon code "UPI50", SBI noted.

Under the scheme, the user can avail a discount up to Rs 150 on the first Ola Rental booking using coupon code "RENTUPI50", it added.

The user can also avail a discount up to Rs 250 on the first outstation ride. To avail this offer, the user is required to enter coupon code "OSUPI250", according to SBI.

How to avail offer

The user is required to use the "BHIM SBI Pay" option to make a payment against a cab ride on Ola's mobile app. State Bank of India has mentioned, on its website, the following steps for users to avail the offer:

1. Open mobile app Ola and select any of the Micro, Mini or Prime categories of cabs to proceed.

2. Tap on "Ride now" and enter drop location

3. Click on the "Apply Coupon" button, enter the coupon code ("UPI50", "RENTUPI50" or "OSUPI250") for UPI-based payment and tap on "Apply". After this, the coupon code is applied.



4. Prior to booking, select "Add Existing UPI ID" under the payment option to make the payment.

5. Add the UPI ID and click on "authenticate".

6. Once authenticated, select "UPI ID" as the payment option.

7. Click on "Confirm booking" to book the ride.

Locations

The offer is applicable in 19 cities in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In Gujarat, the discount is available in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar. In Maharashtra, it is available in Ahmednagar, Amravati, Kohlapur, Mumbai, Solapur, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune, and in Madhya Pradesh, the offer can be availed in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Ujjain, according to SBI.