Oil Prices Will Ease If Global Tensions Do Not Rise: Dharmendra Pradhan

The price of crude oil has already reduced by a few dollars per barrel, Mr Pradhan said.

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday global oil prices would ease if there is no further escalation of geopolitical tensions.

Oil prices had jumped by as much as 19 per cent early last week before coming off peaks after an attack on oilfields of Saudi Arabia over the previous weekend disrupted 5 per cent of global oil supply.

The price of crude oil has already reduced by a few dollars per barrel, Mr Pradhan said at an industry event.

Rising global oil prices are a major concern for India, the world's third biggest oil importer, which meets almost 84 per cemt of its oil needs through imports.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.