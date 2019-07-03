Oil India Wants To Exit Russian Project: Dharmendra Pradhan

State-run Oil India has started the process to sell its 50 per cent stake in Project License-61 in Russia as the performance of the asset didn't meet expectations, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers in a written reply.

Mr Pradhan said on Wednesday the company has not yet decided to exit from its shale assets in the United States.

