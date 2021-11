ONGC Q2 Results: Net profit zoomed by 565 per cent in the September quarter

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year 2021-22, reporting a net profit of Rs 18,384 crore, compared to Rs 2,758 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a sharp growth of 565 per cent year-on-year.

On Friday, November 12, shares of ONGC settled 0.75 per cent at Rs 154.65 apiece on the BSE.