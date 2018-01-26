Odisha's Growth Rate Surpasses National Average, Says CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asserted that the state's growth rate has surpassed the average of country's growth. Odisha has taken giant strides in all spheres, including economy, health, education, industry and infrastructure, Patnaik said after hoisting the national flag at Barabati stadium in Cuttack.

"The state has surpassed the national average in poverty reduction and other indicators of human resource development. Our government is working with dedication and sincerity to empower farmers, tribals, women and youths," Patnaik said, adding that Odisha's development model can be emulated by other states.

Governor S C Jamir unfurled the tricolour on Mahatma Gandhi Road in the state capital. Colourful tableaux displaying the state's rich culture and progress made in different sectors were taken out on the stretch, enthralling the bystanders.

Director General of Police (DGP) R P Sharma said all arrangements have been made to ensure smooth and peaceful Republic Day celebrations across the state. Security has been strengthened in Maoist-hit districts, including Malkangiri and Koraput, in view of a boycott call given by the Left-wing extremists. In some areas, the Maoists have put up posters, asking people to stay away from Republic Day celebrations, he said, adding that no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state.