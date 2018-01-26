Odisha's Growth Rate Surpasses National Average, Says CM Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik said Odisha's development model can be emulated by other states.

Business | | Updated: January 26, 2018 11:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Odisha's Growth Rate Surpasses National Average, Says CM Naveen Patnaik

A file photo of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Comments
Close [X]
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asserted that the state's growth rate has surpassed the average of country's growth. Odisha has taken giant strides in all spheres, including economy, health, education, industry and infrastructure, Patnaik said after hoisting the national flag at Barabati stadium in Cuttack.

"The state has surpassed the national average in poverty reduction and other indicators of human resource development. Our government is working with dedication and sincerity to empower farmers, tribals, women and youths," Patnaik said, adding that Odisha's development model can be emulated by other states.

Governor S C Jamir unfurled the tricolour on Mahatma Gandhi Road in the state capital. Colourful tableaux displaying the state's rich culture and progress made in different sectors were taken out on the stretch, enthralling the bystanders.

Director General of Police (DGP) R P Sharma said all arrangements have been made to ensure smooth and peaceful Republic Day celebrations across the state. Security has been strengthened in Maoist-hit districts, including Malkangiri and Koraput, in view of a boycott call given by the Left-wing extremists. In some areas, the Maoists have put up posters, asking people to stay away from Republic Day celebrations, he said, adding that no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state.




(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Odisha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................