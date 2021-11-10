Nykaa Shares To Be Listed Today. How To Check Allotment Status

Nykaa IPO was subscribed 82 times on the final day of issue

Shares of e-commerce beauty giant Nykaa - the country's first woman-led unicorn, will be listed today - November 10, after its initial public offering (IPO) concluded on November 1. The IPO of the consumer technology platform was subscribed over 82 times at the end of the bidding process.

The IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, Nykaa's parent company - received bids for 2,16,59,47,080 shares against 2,64,85,479 shares that were on offer, and aims to raise Rs 5,351.92 crore through the issue.

Here's how you can check the status of allotment on the website of BSE or the registrar's website — Link Intime India.

Steps to check the status of allotment through the BSE website:

Log in to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select Nykaa IPO from the list Enter your application number Provide your PAN number Verify that you are not a robot and click ‘submit'

Steps to check the status of allotment through the registrar's website (Link Intime India):

Log in to https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html Choose ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd' from the drop-down list Select one of the 3 modes — application number, client ID or PAN ID In application type, choose between ASBA and non-ASBA Then, submit details of the mode you chose earlier Fill Captcha and click ‘submit'



The sale of the shares was held between October 28 and November 1. The equity shares are expected to be credited tomorrow - November 10. Nykaa is scheduled to be listed on stock exchanges NSE and BSE on November 11, 2021.



What analysts say:

''Nykaa saw a formidable response from the investors where the IPO was subscribed 81 times. We expect Nykaa to get listed around 1600-1700 where the current GMP is around Rs 650 against the issue price of Rs 1,125 on the upper price band.

Eyeing the recently listed new edge business and Nykaa's growth plan we expect the company to perform much better. We recommend the investors to stay invested in the IPO where it can be a wealth creator in the next 2-3 years,'' said Mr. Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Research Analyst - Merchant Banking, Swastika Investmart Limited.