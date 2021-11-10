"Nykaa Created Beauty Industry In Country": Founder Falguni Nayar To NDTV

Shares of beauty start-up Nykaa made a blockbuster debut on Wednesday with its market capitalisation crossing Rs 1 lakh crore. Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the company that owns the Nykaa brand, opened for trading at Rs 2,018 on the National Stock Exchange, up 79 per cent from its issue price of Rs 1,125 per share and rose as much as 99 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,235 on the NSE.

After successful listing on stock markets, Falguni Nayar, founder of the beauty start-up told NDTV that Nykaa has in many ways created beauty industry in the country.

"In 2012 when I started beauty was very big business in Asia, US and Europe and In India beauty business was not taking off as it was hard to meet the needs of geographically and ethnically diverse country," Falguni Nayar told NDTV.