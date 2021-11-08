Nykaa IPO: Heres How To Check The Share Allotment And Application Status Online

The initial public offering (IPO) share allotment of Nykaa — a beauty and wellness marketplace — is scheduled to be finalised today (November 8). The Rs 5,352-crore IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Nykaa's parent company, was subscribed over 82 times at the end of the bidding process on November 1. According to data available with NSE, the IPO received bids for 2,16,59,47,080 shares against 2,64,85,479 shares that were on offer.

Those who have bid can check the status of allotment on the website of BSE or the registrar's website — Link Intime India.

Here are the steps to check the status of allotment through the BSE website:

Log in to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select Nykaa IPO from the list Enter your application number Provide your PAN number Verify that you are not a robot and click ‘submit'

Here are the steps to check the status of allotment through the registrar's website (Link Intime India):

Log in to https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html Choose ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd' from the drop-down list Select one of the 3 modes — application number, client ID or PAN ID In application type, choose between ASBA and non-ASBA Then, submit details of the mode you chose earlier Fill Captcha and click ‘submit'

The equity shares are expected to be credited on November 10, 2021. Nykaa's IPO is scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on November 11, 2021.

The sale of the shares was held between October 28 and November 1.