Nureca IPO To Open Tomorrow

Nureca's Rs 100 crore will open for subscription tomorrow i.e. February 15, 2021. The public offer of of Nureca, which owns the Dr Trust brand, will be open for three day between February 15 and 18, 2021. The shares will be sold in the price band of Rs 396-400 and are set to be listed on the BSE and NSE exchanges.

Ahead of the IPO, Nureca raised Rs 44.55 crore from two anchor investors on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Investors can bid for a minimum one lot of 35 equity shares and in multiples extending up to 14 lots. A total of up to 75 per cent of the issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, up to 10 per cent for retail investors and the rest 15 per cent for the non-institutional category.

The share proceeds will be used for funding the company's incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

ITI Capital Ltd is the sole book running lead manager and Link Intime India Private is the registrar to the issue.

Nureca is a home healthcare and wellness products company that sells products through its own website and online channel partners such as e-commerce players, distributors and retailers.