How To Check Share Allotment Status Of Nureca IPO

Nureca IPO: The shares are likely to be listed on BSE Sensex and NSE on February 26, 2021

Nureca is likely to finalise the share allotment of its Rs 100-crore initial public offer (IPO) on February 23, as per the schedule available in its prospectus. The IPO, which was open for bidding for three days from February 15 to February 17, was subscribed 39.92 times. The public issue was subscribed 166.58 times in the retail category, 3.10 times in qualified institutional buyers segment and 31.59 times in the non-institutional investors category. The shares are likely to be listed on the BSE Sensex and NSE on February 26, 2021.

Incorporated in November 2016, Nureca is a home healthcare and wellness products company. It sells its products on its own website, and online channel partners such as e-commerce players, distributors and retailers.

Here's how to check the allotment status of Nureca IPO on the registrar's website

Access the registrar's website: linkintime

Select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID.

Select company name (Nureca Limited IPO) and enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP -- whichever is applicable Click on Search button to know whether shares have been allotted

Here's how to check the allotment status of Nureca IPO on the BSE website