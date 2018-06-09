Number Of Air Passengers In India Soars To 10 Crore, Says Jayant Sinha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently laid foundation of an international airport in Deoghar, which would help attract tourists thus giving boost to tourism sector ofthe state, he told reporters here. The government also has plan to set up airports in Hazaribag, Bokaro, Dhanbad and Dumka to improve air connectivity, Sinha said.
Birsa Munda airport in Ranchi has been developed asone of the best airports in small cities, while the Deoghar airport would be modern airport of the state with allnecessary facilities for fliers as well as for operation of air traffic, he said.
Sinha, who is a Lok Sabha member from Hazaribagh was in Ramgarh to join the campaign "Sampark Abhiyan" initiated by BJP president Amit Shah to meet prominent persons of his home parliamentary constituency.
As a part of the campaign, Sinha visited the house of noted businessman Tilakraj Mangal and JMM leader Anmol Singh, who is the vice chairman of Cantonment Board of Ramgarh.
Comments
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)