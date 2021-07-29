NTPC To Set Up India's First Green Hydrogen Fuelling Station In Ladakh

NTPC will set up India's first green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh

National Thermal Power Corporation Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), NTPC's wholly owned subsidiary has invited a domestic tender to set up India's first green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh, Ladakh.

The sale of bid documents would commence from July 31, 2021.

The tender follows the recent tender floated by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) for procurement of fuel cell buses for Ladakh.

NTPC REL and NVVN would jointly be executing the green mobility project in the union territory of Ladakh. A dedicated 1.25 MW solar plant is also being set up in Leh by NTPC REL to make the hydrogen fuelling station completely green.

The solar plant contract is expected to be awarded within a month, official sources said.

NTPC REL had earlier signed an agreement Ladakh for development of green hydrogen technologies in the high altitude region.