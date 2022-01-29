NTPC Q3 Profit Rises 19% To Rs 4,626 Crore

NTPC's third quarter profit for 2021-22 rose by more than 19 per cent

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), the state-owned Maharatna company, recorded more than 19 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal, which stood at Rs 4,626 crore.

The Maharatna company said in a filing with the Bombay stock exchange (BSE), that higher revenues drove the profit for the December quarter of 2021-22. It had recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,876.36 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 33,783.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 28,387.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

NTPC's board of directors in its meeting on Saturday also decided, inter alia, to pay interim dividend at the rate of 40 per cent (Rs 4 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.

The gross power generation of the company stood a 72.70 billion units (BU) in the quarter, higher than 65.41 BU a year ago. The plant load factor (capacity utilisation) of its coal-based power units rose to 67.64 per cent in the quarter from 64.31 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

However, the plant load factor (PLF) of its gas-based stations dipped to 6.24 per cent in the quarter from 6.76 per cent a year ago.

The company received domestic coal supplies of 52.81 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the quarter, up from 45.56 MMT a year ago. Similarly, coal imports rose to 0.52 MMT in the quarter from 0.26 MMT of the corresponding period.

The installed power generation capacity of the NTPC Group increased to 67,757.42 MW as on December 31,2021, from 62,975MW a year ago.