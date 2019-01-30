NTPC Posts Rs 2,385 Crore Profit In December Quarter, Misses Analysts' Estimates

The company posted a 16.1 per cent rise in revenue from operations in the third quarter.

Power producer NTPC posted a 1 per cent rise in December-quarter profit on Wednesday, missing estimate, as higher expenses weighed.

Third-quarter profit after tax from continuing operations came in at Rs 2,385 crore ($335.16 million), marginally higher from Rs 2,361 crore a year earlier, the state-owned company said.

Analysts on average expected the New Delhi-headquartered company to clock in a profit of Rs 2,619 crore, according to Thomson Reuters Refinitive data.

