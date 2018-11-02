NTPC Posts Profit Of Rs 2,426 Crore In September Quarter, Misses Analysts' Estimates

Total expenses for the quarter rose 17.5 per cent to Rs 19,851 crore.

Power producer NTPC reported a marginal fall in September-quarter profit on Friday, missing estimates, as higher expenses weighed. Profit came in at Rs 2,426 crore ($334.03 million) for the three months ended September 30, compared with Rs 2,439 crore a year earlier, said the country's largest electric utility company by market capitalisation. Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,578 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total expenses for the quarter rose 17.5 per cent to Rs 19,851 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 13 per cent to Rs 22,261 crore.

($1 = 72.62 Indian rupees)