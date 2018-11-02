NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
NTPC Posts Profit Of Rs 2,426 Crore In September Quarter, Misses Analysts' Estimates

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,578 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Earnings | | Updated: November 02, 2018 15:04 IST
Total expenses for the quarter rose 17.5 per cent to Rs 19,851 crore.

Power producer NTPC reported a marginal fall in September-quarter profit on Friday, missing estimates, as higher expenses weighed. Profit came in at Rs 2,426 crore ($334.03 million) for the three months ended September 30, compared with Rs 2,439 crore a year earlier, said the country's largest electric utility company by market capitalisation. Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,578 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from operations grew 13 per cent to Rs 22,261 crore.

($1 = 72.62 Indian rupees)

