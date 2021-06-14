NTPC Invites Global Tenders For Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Based Projects

NTPC wants to establish its footprint in the field of green fuel technology

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) to set up two pilot projects, a stand-alone fuel cell-based backup power system and a stand-alone fuel-cell based microgrid system with hydrogen production using electrolyser.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Power, through these projects, NTPC aims to establish its footprint in the sphere of clean fuel. It will collaborate for implementation and further commercialisation of the projects, both of which will be set up in its premises.

Through these projects, NTPC is exploring use of hydrogen-based fuel cells-electrolyser systems for backup power requirement. Currently, the backup power requirement and micro grid applications are being met from diesel-based power generators.

The projects, official sources said, are in line with NTPC's move towards adopting hydrogen technologies, for which it has already started a pilot project for making methanol by integrating carbon captured from power plant fuel gas and hydrogen from electrolysis.

This, the ministry said, is a solution towards achieving the goals of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' in the field of carbon capture and green hydrocarbon synthesis.