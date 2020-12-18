HDFC AMC, Dr Lal Path Labs, Aarti Industries To Make F&O Entry In January

With the addition of these stocks, theF&O segment will have 140 stocks from the next month series.

The National Stock Exchange will include three more stocks viz. HDFC AMC, Dr Lal Path Labs, Aarti Industries in the derivatives from January series. With the addition of these stocks, the F&O segment will have 140 stocks from the next month series.

"..members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on following 3 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. January 01, 2021.futures and options contracts on these 3 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. January 01, 2021," the NSE said in a circular dated December 17.

The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of these three securities would be informed through a separate circular on December 31, 2020, the exchange added.

The NSE F&O segment currently has 137 stocks, in addition to the Nifty50 and Bank Nifty indices.

At 11:30 am, HDFC Asset Management Company was trading higher by 0.38 per cent, while Dr Lal Path Labs has gained 0.62 per cent and Aarti Industries had advanced 1.46 per cent.

The Sensex was trading lower by 0.27 per cent at 46,765.87 and the NSE Nifty was down 0.26 per cent at 13,704.80 at the time.