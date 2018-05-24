NSE-SGX Dispute: Bombay High Court To Hear The Matter Today

The NSE had approached the Bombay High Court through senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Arguing that it had an intellectual property right over the Nifty benchmark, NSE sought that the SGX be restrained from going ahead with the launch starting June 4. In February, the three Indian stock exchanges -Bombay Stock Exchange, NSE and Metropolitan Stock Exchange-had taken a decision to stop trading of derivative contracts based on Indian indices on overseas bourses. However, on April 11, the SGX announced new India equity derivative products that will be based on settlement prices of Nifty futures contracts. Derivatives are contracts between two or more parties whose value or prices are determined by the fluctuations of the underlying financial assets such as securities, bonds, currencies, stocks, or market indexes.
NSE said in a statement, "On May 21, 2018, NSE's Index company filed a petition before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court against the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) under Section 9 of the Arbitration Act seeking urgent interim reliefs against the marketing, promotion and launch of three new contracts called SGX India Futures, SGX Options on SGX India Futures and SGX India Bank Futures, in terms of its circular dated April 11 2018."
Comments"The matter was heard by the Hon'ble Court and has been kept for further detailed arguments on May 26, Saturday. Until then, the ad-interim injunction granted on May 21, 2018 continues against the launch of new derivative contracts by SGX, in terms of their above-mentioned circular," the statement further read.
