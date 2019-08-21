NSE Revises Criteria For Inclusion Of Stocks In Nifty Indices

Currently, only stocks that are listed at the NSE are included in Nifty indices.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd has revised the eligibility criteria for inclusion of stocks in the Nifty indices.

Currently, only stocks that are listed at the NSE are included in Nifty indices.

Stocks which are permitted for trading at NSE while not listed at NSE or stocks not listed and also not permitted to trade at NSE are not considered for inclusion in Nifty indices.

According to the amended rules, all equity shares that are traded (listed and traded and not listed but permitted to trade) at the exchange are eligible for inclusion in the Nifty indices, the NSE said in a statement.

The revision will come into effect from the forthcoming review of equity indices. The changes in the eligibility criteria have been made after a review by the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee of NSE Indices Ltd.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.