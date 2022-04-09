- "The petitioner was a high-ranking official of NSE during the relevant period. Incriminating evidence has already come to the fore against her. The consequences of granting bail will adversely affect the investigation," told the CBI.
- "She was looking into the day-to-day affairs and the entire co-location setup implemented during her tenure at NSE. There are apprehensions that she may sway the witnesses if enlarged on bail," added the agency.
- The co-location facility was set up to give additional advantage to some trading members, and the case was against senior officials, said the CBI.
- "Investigation into the role and responsibility of top officials in facilitating unfair access to the co-location setup is underway," it said.
- As lawyers requested for more time, the court will hear the arguments next on April 21.
NSE Co-Location Case: "Highly Influential," Says CBI Opposing Chitra Ramkrishna's Bail: 5 Points
