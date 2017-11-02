In Six Easy Steps, NRIs Can Send Money To India Via Voice Command



To be able to send money to India using Siri and Money2India app, NRI customers can follow six easy steps:

ICICI Bank announced the launch of India's first voice-based international remittance service to enable non-resident Indians (NRIs) to send money to any bank in India. With this new feature in the ICICI Bank's Money2India app, an NRI customer can instantly initiate a remittance to their existing payees in India with just a simple voice command to Apple's virtual voice assistant, Siri, on an Apple iPhone. A first-of-its kind cross border remittance service replaces a five-step process, which was required to initiate a remittance to India earlier., activate Siri, and speak into the iPhone App as to the amount and recipient's name. For instance, "Send Rs 10,000 to Dad on Money2India app"., Siri prompts the details for confirmation., As you click to confirm, the Money2India app page opens., Log into the app using Touch ID/ mPin/ user ID followed by the password., As you log into the app, validate the transaction details, select the purpose of transfer., Click 'submit' to send the money.Once submitted, the M2I app will transfer money from the linked bank account of the customer to the existing beneficiary's bank account in India. In case the payee is not registered, the account number should be added as a registered payee by the remitter.When a customer speaks out the 'nickname' of the registered payee in the Money2India (M2I) app to whom they want to send the money, Siri converts the voice command to text using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and populates an interface for confirmation with the details. The customer is no longer required to enter the payee name or amount to be transferred, since they would use a voice command to provide instructions to Siri.Upon confirmation of the details by the customer, Siri passes the request to the M2I app through the Siri payment API and opens the app on the device.Available 24x7 and on-all-days, this service can be used by the users of 'Money2India' mobile app using Apple iPhone or iPad with iOS version10 and above.