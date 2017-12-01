NPS Account: How To Make It FATCA Compliant And Link With Aadhaar Online NPS also allows you to add Aadhaar to your account online.

How To Make Your NPS Account FATCA Compliant Online

Log in to your



2) To submit online FATCA, go to FATCA self-certification under Transaction menu 3) Fill up the FATCA self-certification form and then you will get an OTP on your registered phone number.

4) Enter the OTP and you will get a message that FATCA certification has been successfully submitted.

(The acknowledgement ID and date will be displayed on the screen.)

How to add Aadhaar to your NPS account online:

PFRDA, the pension regulator which manages





1) Log in to your NPS account through the CRA website (www.cra-nsdl.com). Submit your user-id and password.



2) If you want to link your Aadhaar now, go to Update Aadhaar/Address details section under the option Update Details. Click on the Add/Update Aadhaar Number option.



3) Submit your Aadhaar number.

4) Enter the OTP received from UIDAI on your registered mobile number.



5) After authentication through OTP, Aadhaar will be linked to your PRAN. PRAN or Permanent Retirement Account Number is a unique number allotted to NPS subscribers that remains the same for the rest of the subscriber's life.



Note: PFRDA has said that the name registered against your PRAN should exactly match the name as registered with "UIDAI" in Aadhaar. If the correction is required on PRAN card, then the NPS subscriber has to submit a self-attested PRAN card copy and a self-attested Aadhaar card copy.



