Tata Power Ties Up With NPCI Bharat BillPay To Provide ClickPay Services

NPCI Bharat BillPay - the wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced its integration with Tata Power, the country's largest integrated power utility on ClickPay - making it the first power company to go live on the newly launched platform. Bharat BillPay's offering - ClickPay will allow Tata Power customers to make monthly electricity bill payments easily.

This initiative will enable more than seven lakh customers of Tata Power (Mumbai) to pay their electricity bills seamlessly using ClickPay, according to a statement released by NPCI.

''We believe this partnership would benefit a large number of Tata Power customers in terms of seamless electricity bill payments. The customers now also have the liberty to pay their monthly power bill with a few clicks, without the hassle of visiting the bill payment centre,'' said Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited.

To provide an automated and valuable electricity bill payments experience, Tata Power will generate the ClickPay link and share it with customers which will redirect them to the payment page comprising payment details. The seamless and secured two-step process will help customers pay bills without putting in the bill amount, or remembering the bill payment dates.

"This payment option will bring more convenience to 7+ lakh consumers of Tata Power (Mumbai) to pay their bills digitally with just the click of a button. This can help Tata Power to bring its customers from offline realm to online platform,'' said Mr. Nilesh Kane, Chief Distribution (Mumbai Operations) Tata Power.

"Tata Power (Mumbai) is the first electricity Biller to go live on NBBL ClickPay. NPCI has always been very thoughtful on the innovation front and comes up with new customer-friendly payment options,'' said Mr. Ramesh Subramanyam, Chief Finance Officer, Tata Power.