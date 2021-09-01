F&O Segment To Have 8 More Shares From October 1

The new shares in the F&O segment will be available for trading from October 1

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has added 8 shares to the F&O segment, taking the total number of shares available for derivatives trading to 180 from the current 172. Abbott India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dalmia Bharat, Delta Corp, India Cements, JK Cement, Oberoi Realty and Persistent Systems are the new entrants into the F&O segment. These will be available for trading from October 1.

"The futures and options contracts on 8 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. October 01, 2021, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of Quarter sigma computation cycle of September 2021," the NSE said in its circular dated August 31.

The market lots and strike prices of will be intimated through a separate circular on September 30, 2021, the NSE added.

The NSE adds new shares to the f&o segment from time to time based on Sebi-prescribed criteria such as average daily market capitalisation, average daily traded value and market-wide position limit. It also rejigs the Nifty index and other Nifty indices on a regular basis.

On August 23, NSE had announced the entry of Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Investment, Jindal Steel, PI Industries and SAIL into the Nifty Next 50 index, replacing Abott India, Alkem Labs, MRF, Petronet LNG and UBL.