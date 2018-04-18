IndiGo Offers Rs 1,500 Cashback On Bookings Via Citibank Cards. Details Here

Here are five things to know about IndiGo's cashback offer on bookings made using Citibank cards:
1. Cards: The offer is only valid on bookings made through Citi credit and debit cards (excluding Citi Corporate cards), said Gurgaon-headquartered IndiGo. Only one transaction per card is eligible for the scheme. Only the first valid transaction conducted through any of the cards will be eligible for the benefit under this offer, IndiGo explained.
Fly to your favourite city with Citi. Get Rs 1500 cashback when you book between 18-21 April with Citibank debit or credit cards. Offer valid on a minimum transaction of Rs 7500. Know More: https://t.co/4ANDV2wVXCpic.twitter.com/CNGFZvpBXoIndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 18, 2018
2. Cashback: The cashback will be made by Citibank in the customer's card within 90 days from the date of booking "on a best effort basis", IndiGo noted.
3. Who can avail the offer: "Only resident citizens of India who are of sound mind and aged 18 years or above are eligible to accept this offer. Hold bookings or group bookings for IndiGo flights, and bookings made through travel agents, or by corporates are not eligible for the offer," IndiGo mentioned on its website. This offer and cashback are non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable, the airline said.
4. The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer or promotion. The offer may be modified or terminated, at any time by IndiGo and Citibank, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation.
Comments
5. All complaints, claims, disputes, concerns, issues, etc, regarding the offer should be taken up directly with Citibank. IndiGo shall in no manner be responsible for the same, the airline further said.
The cashback offer from IndiGo comes amid high competition among airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market, backed by robust growth in passenger traffic in the past few months. Domestic airlines carried 222.09 lakh passengers in January-February this year, as against 182.34 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, a year-on-year growth of 21.8 per cent, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.