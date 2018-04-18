NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Aviation

IndiGo Offers Rs 1,500 Cashback On Bookings Via Citibank Cards. Details Here

One can book tickets between April 18, 2018 to April 21, 2018 to avail IndiGo's cashback offer.

Aviation | | Updated: April 18, 2018 17:30 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IndiGo Offers Rs 1,500 Cashback On Bookings Via Citibank Cards. Details Here

IndiGo's cashback offer is only valid on bookings made through Citi credit and debit cards.

IndiGo is offering a cashback of Rs 1,500 on bookings of its flight tickets using Citibank credit or debit cards. This was said by the airline on microblogging website Twitter. One can book tickets between April 18, 2018 to April 21, 2018 (00.00 hours of April 18 to 23.59 hours of April 21) to avail the offer and receive a flat cashback of Rs 1,500, according to IndiGo's website - goindigo.in. The offer is valid on a minimum transaction of Rs 7,500 and the customers will have to book the tickets on IndiGo's app or website to avail the offer, the airline mentioned.

Here are five things to know about IndiGo's cashback offer on bookings made using Citibank cards:


1. Cards: The offer is only valid on bookings made through Citi credit and debit cards (excluding Citi Corporate cards), said Gurgaon-headquartered IndiGo. Only one transaction per card is eligible for the scheme. Only the first valid transaction conducted through any of the cards will be eligible for the benefit under this offer, IndiGo explained.
 
2. Cashback: The cashback will be made by Citibank in the customer's card within 90 days from the date of booking "on a best effort basis", IndiGo noted.

3. Who can avail the offer: "Only resident citizens of India who are of sound mind and aged 18 years or above are eligible to accept this offer. Hold bookings or group bookings for IndiGo flights, and bookings made through travel agents, or by corporates are not eligible for the offer," IndiGo mentioned on its website. This offer and cashback are non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable, the airline said.

4. The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer or promotion. The offer may be modified or terminated, at any time by IndiGo and Citibank, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation.

Comments
5. All complaints, claims, disputes, concerns, issues, etc, regarding the offer should be taken up directly with Citibank. IndiGo shall in no manner be responsible for the same, the airline further said.

The cashback offer from IndiGo comes amid high competition among airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market, backed by robust growth in passenger traffic in the past few months. Domestic airlines carried 222.09 lakh passengers in January-February this year, as against 182.34 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, a year-on-year growth of 21.8 per cent, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IndiGo

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL Schedule

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top