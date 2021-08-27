Now, 10 More Stocks Available For Derivatives Trading on NSE

The new F&O contracts are available from August 27, the first day of September series

NSE has added 10 new stocks in the futures & options (F&O) segment from the September derivatives series. Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Energy Exchange, Indiamart Intermesh, IPCA Laboratories, MCX, OFSS, Polycab India and Syngene International have been added to the F&O segment, NSE said in a circular on August 26. The new F&O contracts are available for trading from August 27, the first day of the September F&O series.

NSE had added 16 stocks to the F&O segment in the March series and 4 stocks in the July derivatives series. It has also reduced the lot size of 40 F&O stocks from the July series.

NSE lays down the norms for derivatives contracts such as underlying index, market lots and maturity date of contracts. It also revises the F&O stock list and lot sizes on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, on July 31, the NSE announced quantity freeze limits on Nifty, Bank Nifty and Nifty Financial Services derivatives. The quantity freeze limit is 2,800 for Nifty derivatives contracts, 1,200 for Bank Nifty and 2,800 for Nifty Financial Services.